McDonald Partners LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $364.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average is $135.37. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

