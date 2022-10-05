McDonald Partners LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 92.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $150.85 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

