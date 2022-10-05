McDonald Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

