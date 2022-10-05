McDonald Partners LLC Sells 2,193 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1,063.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 41,737 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 176,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 562,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after buying an additional 128,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.70. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.