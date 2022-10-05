McDonald Partners LLC Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

McDonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.