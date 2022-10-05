McDonald Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.1% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $539.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $562.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $211.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.