McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $355.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,300. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $193.89 and a 1 year high of $375.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.10 and its 200-day moving average is $332.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

