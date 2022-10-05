Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 4,919 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

American International Group Stock Down 1.3 %

AIG traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. 12,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

