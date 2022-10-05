Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.80. 75 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,962. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.95. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

