Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $370,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

