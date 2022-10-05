Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,656 shares of company stock valued at $70,321,787 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,996. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $226.05 and a one year high of $341.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

