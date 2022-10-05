Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Raises Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 54.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. 17,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,333. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.