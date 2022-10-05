Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Raises Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 68.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,010.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 43.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.9 %

NFG traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.23. 326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,640. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

