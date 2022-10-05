Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Nucor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,790. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.41 and its 200-day moving average is $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.