Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 56,635 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $99.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,813. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.80 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.46.
