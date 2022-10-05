Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF comprises 1.3% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned 0.75% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,832,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RTM traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.13. 6,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,704. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $192.32.

