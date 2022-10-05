Medicalveda (MVEDA) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Medicalveda (MVEDA) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Medicalveda coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Medicalveda has a market capitalization of $194,832.00 and $8,736.00 worth of Medicalveda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Medicalveda has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Medicalveda

Medicalveda was first traded on August 24th, 2020. Medicalveda’s total supply is 88,000,000 coins. Medicalveda’s official website is medicalveda.com. Medicalveda’s official Twitter account is @IncVeda and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Medicalveda is medium.com/amir-h-neghabian.

Medicalveda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicalVeda is Leveraging DeFi & Blockchain in The Healthcare Industry. Tokenizing healthcare by leveraging the power of Defi and blockchain. Empowering patients by enabling them to access, have ownership of and monetize their clinical records, while also offering a Defi protocol for covering medical-based financial obligations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalveda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medicalveda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Medicalveda using one of the exchanges listed above.

