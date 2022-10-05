Memecoin (MEM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million

Memecoin (MEM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Memecoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Memecoin has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $75,118.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Memecoin Coin Profile

Memecoin was first traded on June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Memecoin is meme.com. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Memecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using US dollars.

