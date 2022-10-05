Mercor Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,288.00 (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Mercor Finance has a market capitalization of $211,789.00 and approximately $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mercor Finance has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercor Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mercor Finance

Mercor Finance was first traded on April 26th, 2021. Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official website is mercor.finance. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercor Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercor’s mission is to disrupt and democratize the global algorithmic trading market by building a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.Mercor will democratize certain aspects of the platform, which will give Mercor token holders certain benefits and rights. The MRCR token will be used throughout the platform for multiple use cases.lding a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercor Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercor Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercor Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

