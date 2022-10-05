Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Up to $44.45

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.45, but opened at $45.42. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $44.27, with a volume of 111 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 232.17, a P/E/G ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $289.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $41,524.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,740 shares of company stock worth $896,663. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 38.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after buying an additional 1,289,176 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,943,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,657,000 after purchasing an additional 359,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,117,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after acquiring an additional 116,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

