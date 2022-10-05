Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Shares of 22,716 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,612. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

