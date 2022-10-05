Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $473.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.64 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

