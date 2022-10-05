Meritage Portfolio Management Has $11 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after buying an additional 142,232 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 66,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,752. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.02. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.71 and a one year high of $64.15.

