Meritage Portfolio Management Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,296 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded down $9.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.00.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

