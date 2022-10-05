Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 542 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.11% of FTI Consulting worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,603,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 340,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,461 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,749,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,967. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average of $165.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.