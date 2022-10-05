Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $15,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in AMETEK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMETEK Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

