Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Lifted by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.98. 238,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,500,044. The company has a market capitalization of $365.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.90 and a 200 day moving average of $167.31.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,098. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $218.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.54.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

