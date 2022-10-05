Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.10

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

Metallurgical Co. of China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.1833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

