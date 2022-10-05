MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.37. 82,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,859. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average of $65.38.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

