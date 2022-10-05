MFS Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:MIN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. 1,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,748. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
