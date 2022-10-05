MFS Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MIN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. 1,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,748. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 71.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.