MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0195 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MFM remained flat at $4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. 268,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
