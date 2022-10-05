MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0195 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFM remained flat at $4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. 268,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Institutional Trading of MFS Municipal Income Trust

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

