Michael L. Perica Sells 13,368 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 13,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $66,037.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,145 shares in the company, valued at $282,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RMNI stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. 363,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,781. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $441.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Rimini Street had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 96.56%. The business had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. Research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Rimini Street from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

