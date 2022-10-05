Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Down 7.1%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. 23,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,931,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Microvast in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 122.63%. The business had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. State Street Corp raised its position in Microvast by 310.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Microvast in the first quarter worth approximately $14,591,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Microvast by 250.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,601,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Microvast by 52.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 230,733 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Microvast in the first quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

