MintMe.com Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $9.28 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $9.28 million and $81,822.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,156.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00269931 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00136776 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00724563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.33 or 0.00606887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00245304 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps.MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

