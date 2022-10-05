Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Down to $67.99

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.99, but opened at $65.44. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $66.20, with a volume of 3,577 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MRTX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,577,000 after purchasing an additional 43,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after buying an additional 453,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after buying an additional 307,184 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

