Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 16882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Mission Ready Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14.

Get Mission Ready Solutions alerts:

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mission Ready Solutions

About Mission Ready Solutions

In related news, Director Francisco Martinez sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$41,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$24,520.

(Get Rating)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Ready Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Ready Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.