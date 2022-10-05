Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $191.18. The stock had a trading volume of 25,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.85. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

