Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.5% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 453.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 44.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.40.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,619. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.58 and a 200-day moving average of $300.52. The stock has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.