Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,056 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $1,854,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.75. 71,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,891. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

