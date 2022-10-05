Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 612 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.64. 134,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

