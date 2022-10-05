Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043,859 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after acquiring an additional 454,724 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,102,000 after purchasing an additional 52,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,632,000 after purchasing an additional 439,114 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.99. 8,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.71 and a 200 day moving average of $191.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.