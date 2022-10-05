Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. 976,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,896,972. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
