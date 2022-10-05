MixMarvel (MIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $773,333.00

MixMarvel (MIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $37.25 million and $773,333.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel launched on April 27th, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME.

MixMarvel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality.The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications.”

