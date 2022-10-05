ML & R Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 332,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 222,119 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,528,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,286,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $744,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $129.53. 33,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,080. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day moving average is $138.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

