ML & R Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,403.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 45,856 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,263. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.88.

