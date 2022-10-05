ML & R Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $245,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

QQQ stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.04. 1,615,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,479,936. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $267.10 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

