Morgan Stanley Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $31.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $243,432,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,076 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

