Morgan Stanley Trims Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Target Price to €30.50

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from €33.30 ($33.98) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €43.00 ($43.88) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 634. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

