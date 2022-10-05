Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc Announces Dividend of GBX 13.40 (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 566 ($6.84) on Wednesday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 566 ($6.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,500 ($18.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £322.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1,691.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 912.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 991.92.

Insider Activity at Mortgage Advice Bureau

In other news, insider Ben Thompson bought 30 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 992 ($11.99) per share, with a total value of £297.60 ($359.59). In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 950 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £1,672 ($2,020.30). Also, insider Ben Thompson acquired 30 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 992 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £297.60 ($359.59). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 503 shares of company stock valued at $394,395.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

