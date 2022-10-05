Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mplx by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,661 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after buying an additional 929,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after buying an additional 832,907 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $23,680,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after buying an additional 433,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MPLX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.49.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.10%.

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

